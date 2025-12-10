'I don't pretend to be an expert in children's literature - but I was enchanted by the RSC’s take on Roald Dahl's The BFG' - Review

I don’t claim to be an expert on children’s literature - a market populated with the success of such authors as Michael Morpurgo, David Walliams, and Jacqueline Wilson - nor do I claim to have any real insight into the works of Roald Dahl. But the current production of Big Friendly Giant at the RSC is an enchanting spectacle – a combination of puppetry, drama, and the wizardry of stagecraft. Along with set design, the enhanced lighting, and sound, the production adds another dimension to the story of the orphan, Sophie.

John Leader as the BFG

Unlike Matilda - a story that captivates the audience through the traditional literary devices - this adaptation by Tom wells is an extraordinary and splendid dramatological effort of Jenny Worton (Additional Material and Dramaturg), Toby Olié (Puppetry Designer and Director), Zoe Spurr (Lighting Designer) et al. It brings to life the powerlessness children feel in an adult world.

Sophie, Elisa de Grey as Puppeteer and Onioluwa Taiwo as Puppeteer in The BFG

The production defines an alienating setting that reduces children to minuscule entities and who are at the mercy of a harsh universe of unspeakable violence – where human beings can be eaten by cruel, cannibalistic giants. Huge limbs – grossly oversized – extend across the stage with comic results. Coupled with the overtly loud sound – amplifying the stage – one gets a sense of both excitement and horror simultaneously.