Sabrina V Olivia – a fantastic night of pop in Llandrindod Wells just before Christmas

A Taste of Sabrina v Good 4 Olivia promises to be a great event at the Pavilion Mid Wales on Saturday, December 20.

With replica costumes, stunning choreography, and unmatched stage presence, Taste of Sabrina captures the essence of a real Sabrina concert in every detail.

Whether you're a die-hard fan or discovering Sabrina’s music for the first time, this tribute act will blow you away with its energy, accuracy, and unforgettable performances.

Introducing Good 4 Olivia – the UK’s freshest tribute to pop-rock sensation Olivia Rodrigo. This high-energy live show brings all of Olivia’s biggest hits to the stage, complete with authentic replica costumes, dynamic backing dancers, and all the angst, attitude, and emotion fans love.

From 'Good 4 U' to 'Vampire', 'Drivers License' to 'Deja vu', this is the ultimate Olivia Rodrigo experience – perfect for festivals, theatres, and student club nights.

If you're looking for a show that screams Gen Z energy and arena-style vibes, Good 4 Olivia delivers it all.

The show will start at 7:30pm with doors open at 7pm

Tickets are priced from £11 to £13.15 and all ages are welcome although under 16’s must be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times.

To get hold of tickets visit https://www.ticketweb.uk/event/sabrina-v-olivia-pavilion-mid-wales-tickets/13925464?pl=gpe&REFID=website

For more information visit www.pavilionmidwales.org.uk, email info@pavilionmidwales.org.uk or call 01597 258118