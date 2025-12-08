The evening of festive entertainment includes a Santa sleigh tour, the spectacular tractor run, late night shopping and family fun at the Santa’s grotto event..

Builth Wells’ illuminated Christmas tractor run is gearing up for its second year with a longer 25 mile route to reach more festive revellers.

Last year’s first event created a huge spectacle in the town as over 40 tractors rolled through and really got the Christmas celebrations rolling.

Builth Wells town councillor Gwyn Davies who organised last year’s event with help from Builth Wells Young Farmers Club, Brecknock YFC, Builth Wells Town Council said it had ‘totally surpassed their expectations’

So they are all ready to do it again this year but with a longer 25 mile route taking about two hours to reach more spectators.

This year the tractor run and Christmas grotto will meet at Builth livestock market at 5pm.

Setting off from the livestock market it plans to travel to Cilmery, Garth, Beulah, Llanafan, Newbridge and then back to the cattle market where hot food and refreshments will be available.

Builth Wells’ Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond has donated some money from his mayor’s fund to give a prize for the best dressed tractor and the best fancy dress outfit. There will also be a second best dressed tractor prize.

This year’s event will be raising funds for Hear to Help, Builth Wells Christmas Lights, and Cancer Research UK (Builth Wells Committee).

Then in the Strand Hall, children and families will get the chance to enjoy meeting Santa in the grotto and the youngsters will each be given a gift which had been purchased, wrapped and labelled for different age groups by the Christmas elves from 6.30pm until 9pm.

The town council also arranged a special run with the sleigh and Santa around the schools and nurseries in the town for the children to see and meet and greet Santa.

Local businesses will also be open for some late night shopping to get those Christmas gifts.

The magical Muppet Bus will once again be joining this year’s Christmas Illuminated Tractor Run — and you can ride along!

The cost is £10 per adult and £5 per child and all money goes to the events chosen charities.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Please make sure everyone is dressed in warm clothing for the journey!

If you’d like to book your place on this magical ride, please contact: simondj27@gmail.com

For more details on the tractor run or to take part, contact Gwyn Davies on 07989 582799