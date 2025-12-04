The Carnival Band presents entertainment in a relaxed way, where early music from the medieval, renaissance and baroque periods co-exists happily with music from later times.

The band’s own compositions and period instruments blend happily in what one reviewer called ‘glorious chaos’; and has earned them the accolade ‘Henry VIII&’s Rock n Roll Band’

During the 1980s Giles Lewin and Andy Watts were part of theatre company The Medieval Players. When the company disbanded, Giles went on to become a founder member of The Dufay Collective and Andy a founder member of The Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, as well as the embryonic Carnival Band.

Joined by Jub Davis (Adderbury Ensemble and contemporary dance scores, and Steno Vitale (folk-rock and theatre company Bamboozle) the Carnival Band has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Mary Tolhurst for MiNR said; ‘We are looking forward to the Christmas evening – it’ll be quite a party so we are having a bar this time.

“The Carnival Band take their music seriously and themselves with a pinch of salt, so are impossible to pigeonhole – and proud of it. They are another perfect example of what magical things can happen when different musical approaches are blended and it will sound great in the marvellous, resonant acoustic of the Community Hall in New Radnor’.

New Radnor is seven miles west of Kington on the A44. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets are £18 and must be reserved in advance, from 01544 350746 / 07493 940683.