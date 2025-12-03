'Abso-f******-lutely' - Hilarious moment Kelly Osbourne swears live on BBC WM as she declares her support for renaming Birmingham Airport after father Ozzy

The 41-year-old daughter of Aston-born Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy appeared made quite the slip of the tongue when she appeared live on BBC WM this morning (December 3) being interviewed by host Ed James.

The presenter asked Kelly whether she agrees with the viral petition to rename Birmingham Airport after her father, who passed away on July 22, aged 76, just weeks after his final performance at Villa Park.

More than 76,000 heavy metal fans have singed the Change.org petition to preserve the legacy of "the most important musician ever to hail from Birmingham."

To which she replied: "Abso-f******-lutely."

But she quickly realised her mistake and apologised for swearing live on the BBC, adding: "Oh my God! Sorry, I'm on the radio! Sorry, sorry, sorry, sorry!"

Ed James was heard laughing as he apologised on her behalf. "We apologise for the language," he said, before jokingly asking: "If you had to answer that again without a swear word in it, what would your answer be?"

"Yes," she said, in the clip that has gained more than 400 likes on Instagram.

Fans immediately took to the comments praising Kelly for being so much like her father. One user said: "Chip off the old block Kelly."

Another added: "We (love) Kelly and all the Osbournes," while a third wrote: "Love it."

Kelly Osbourne shared an emotional tribute to her father on social media before appearing on the show this morning on what would have been his 77th birthday.

Born John Michael Osbourne on December 3, 1948, in Aston, Birmingham, he rose from humble beginnings to become known worldwide as the “Prince of Darkness” and the “Godfather of Heavy Metal.”

From his early years working odd jobs to forming Black Sabbath with school friend Geezer Butler, he helped create one of the most influential and successful metal bands of all time, selling more than 75 million albums worldwide.

His loss was felt far and wide but especially in his home city, where fans are arguing that Birmingham Airport should be renames as others across the country have before them.

The petitioners say: "Ozzy's influence on music and culture is undeniable. Naming our international airport after him would be a fitting tribute to his extraordinary career and contributions to the arts.

"Other airports in the UK are named after their famous children (George Best International Airport in Belfast, John Lennon Airport in Liverpool) so it is only right that we do this here in Birmingham, in honour of Ozzy.

"Together, we can celebrate the legacy of Ozzy Osbourne and the incredible influence our city has had on the world stage, thanks to him."

Birmingham Airport has been approached for comment.