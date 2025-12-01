A penguin, a nutcracker, a Christmas tree, a cat, stars, hearts, fish and birds lanterns were all created a few days before in workshops held by Celf o Gwmpas

It was the start of the town’s big switch-on event and it attracted hundreds of spectators.

The family fun event featured festive treats thanks to The Friends of Hope House Hospice serving mulled wine and mince pies on behalf of the town council from Temple Chambers (The Hive).

Then the parade gathered at the train station and when Santa appeared it made its way through Middleton Street to Temple Gardens and the bandstand for the switch-on.

Getting everyone into the festive mood at the bandstand was Llandrindod Wells Silver Band who played festive music and popular carols.

Llandrindod Wells Town Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva said: “There are so many of you here and there are so many amazing lanterns. We are so impressed, it’s a delight to see you all.”

He said the event was organised by the town council and the festive lights committee.

Then he passed the honour of the lights switch-on to Llandrindod Wells Town Crier Jan Swindale, who was very surprised and delighted.

She also said she was impressed by the wonderful lanterns.

After a countdown with the crowd, the lights were switched on.

Prizes were then presented to The Bridson family comprising of mum Sophie dressed as a Christmas tree, dad AJ dressed as the Grinch, Christmas gifts Alana and Alice and dog Jenson.

Five prizes were given out for lanterns including to Blake, eight for her nutcracker lantern and sister Bay, five for her snowman lantern, Luna Holmes, nine received a prize for her lantern, Henry, nine got a prize for his Christmas tree lantern and Robyn Helliwell, nine got a prize for her robin lantern.

Finally Olivia and her dog Jake received the fancy dress prize.

Town clerk Jane Johnston said: “Thanks to everyone who participated including Llandrindod Wells Silver Band, Round Table and Santa, TJ Disco, and all volunteers.

“Zoe of Celf o Gwmpas facilitated the lantern workshops supported by the Town Council and it was the largest number of lanterns seen in our parade. They were amazing.

“Thanks also to the Friends of Hope House Hospice for serving free refreshments on behalf of the Town Council from Temple Chambers.”

To make the town look extra festive, businesses have been invited to dress up their shop windows for this year’s Shop Window Christmas Display Competition, with a theme of Christmas.

The Festive Lighting Committee will be judging this year between December 2 and 6 and traders have been asked to leave their windows lit until 9pm. First, second and third prizes will be awarded.

Sophie, AJ, Alana, Alice Bridson and dog Jenson dressed up for the Christmas light switch-on. Image by Andy Compton

Blake, eight with her nutcracker lantern and sister Bay, five, with her snowman lantern with their mum and dad. Image by Andy Compton

The prize winners with Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva, his wife and consort Lauren and Town Crier Jan Swindale. The winners are Bay, Blake, Henry, Luna, Robyn and Olivia and Jake the dog. Image by Andy Compton

Henry, nine, with his Christmas tree lantern. Image by Andy Compton

Members of Llandrindod Wells Silver Band. Image by Andy Compton

Santa with Llandrindod Wells town crier Jan Swindale. Image by Andy Compton

Town crier Jan Swindale, Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva and his wife and consort Lauren at the golden tree in Temple Gardens. Image by Andy Compton