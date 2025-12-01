A penguin, a nutcracker, a Christmas tree, a cat, stars, hearts, fish and birds lanterns were all created a few days before in workshops held by.Celf o Gwmpas.

It was the start of the town’s big switch-on event on Friday night (November 28) and it attracted hundreds of spectators.

The family fun event featured festive treats thanks to The Friends of Hope House Hospice serving mulled wine and mince pies on behalf of the town council from Temple Chambers (The Hive).

Then the parade gathered at the train station and when Santa appeared it made its way through Middleton Street to Temple Gardens and the bandstand for the switch-on.

Getting everyone into the festive mood at the bandstand was Llandrindod Wells Silver Band who played festive music and popular carols.

Llandrindod Wells Town Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva said: “There are so many of you here and there are so many amazing lanterns. We are so impressed, it’s a delight to see you all.”

He said the event was organised by the town council and the festive lights committee.