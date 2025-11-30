'I met my husband on Blind Date - we’ve now been married for 34 years'

A West Midlands woman met her husband on Blind Date with the couple now having been married for 34 years.

This weekend will mark 40 years since the Blind Date first aired.

Alex and Sue Tatham on their wedding day with Cilla Black.

Alex and Sue Tatham tied the knot in 1991 in front of millions of viewers after meeting on the classic dating programme hosted by Cilla Black in 1988.

The couple now live in Streatham Hill, London, and have two children - Emily and Charlie.

The pair renewed their wedding vows back where it all began - St Michael and All Angels Church in Pelsall, Walsall, West Midlands - last year.

Sue, from the West Midlands, said: "I remember the TV show of course and we often watch it back all these years later. I was one of the three people hoping to be chosen and my legs were shaking.

"We had to sit on these high stools and there was this big booming voice coming from the other side of the screen, which sounded charming and when the screen was removed my initial reaction was “box ticked” - he was quite fun and he enjoyed my answers so I knew we’d have a good time on the date.

“When Alex asked me to marry him he also asked me to move to London and I said yes to both questions.

"We have been blissfully happy and raised two wonderful children in Emily and Charlie who both got married themselves in beautiful ceremonies."

Alex said: "We kept in touch with Cilla afterwards, particularly when Bobby was alive, they were a lovely couple. She was the number one deal on television at the time with two massive hit shows but she turned up at the wedding in a new hat as just one of the guests.”