They will bring all of ABBA’s greatest hits accompanied by a 16 piece live orchestra to the Albert Hall in the town on Saturday, December 20 at 7.30pm

FABBA MANIA are one the UK’s hottest ABBA Duos, playing to sold out audiences across Wales, but this December they will join The Welsh Film Orchestra once again for an unforgettable night.

All of the classic ABBA hits feature and include – Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, SOS, Waterloo, Voulez Vous, Fernando, The Winner Takes it All and many many more.

But, they will also be including some classic Christmas songs and music to get you in the festive spirit on the final weekend before Christmas so expect sequins, sass and Christmas pizzazz!

The evening will be the perfect end of year staff party, an early Christmas present or just because you love a good dance and sing-a-long.

Tickets are available online and over the phone and they are £25.

The show will run for two hours and 20 minutes including an interval

Book Online with TicketSource at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/TheAlbertHallLW or call 0300 102 4255.

For more information email hello@thealberthall.co.uk , message them on Facebook or call 0300 102 4255 – Option 4

