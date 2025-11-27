The Bracken Trust will welcome people to its headquarters on Cefnllys Lane for lots of shopping, fun and attractions on Friday, December 5 from 3pm until 7pm.

There will be a wide range of stallholders including A Little Piece of Pretty, Bottle Bright Designs, Blue Raven Creative, Nanna Nellie Crafts, Purity Skincare, Handmade with Love by Heidi, Dolly’s Doors, Rockingbird, Joanna’s Papers, Artmetal, Fran’s Sweets, MAC Chocolates and Joy’s Apple Juice.

The fayre will also feature a selection of Bracken gifts and stocking fillers, festive pebbles, jams and chutneys.

There will be a ‘water or wine’ game, a Christmas raffle, Bracken Bakes, books and Christmas cards for sale.

Entry to the event is £3 per person.

The Bracken Trust Cancer Support Centre is on hand to help anyone affected by cancer

Patients, families, carers, bereaved relatives, all are welcome. The Bracken Trust empowers people to live with, through and beyond cancer.

