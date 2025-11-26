Crowds at this year's Winter Fair. Image by Andy Compton

The annual event was held at the showground in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells on Monday and Tuesday, November 24 and 25.

First staged in 1990 and originally just a modest one-day event, the Winter Fair has become one of the most popular attractions in the British agricultural calendar.

The Fair continues to maintain its position as one of the finest primestock shows in the UK, this year attracting nearly 700 exhibitors from across the UK.

The 2025 Winter Fair was officially opened by father and son duo, Ieuan and Sion Edwards of the esteemed Edwards of Conwy butchery family on Monday morning. A fitting choice within this year’s educational theme of ‘Our Food / Ein Bwyd’.

In his opening speech, master butcher Ieuan Edwards welcomed visitors and reflected on the Winter Fair’s importance in the industry.

Speaking candidly about the challenges and opportunities facing food production, he highlighted the crucial role of farmers in feeding a growing global population.

He noted the pressures facing the industry but also its remarkable resilience, emphasising the importance of creating an environment where farmers can produce high-quality, sustainable and affordable food.

Ieuan’s son, Sion Edwards continued the address with an optimistic view of the industry’s future. He also acknowledged the changing landscape of food production, emphasising the importance of ensuring the next generation can thrive.

Education once again played a central role at this year’s Fair, with over 2,000 schoolchildren and students attending across the two days, making the most of free entry for organised primary and secondary school visits, along with reduced rates for further and higher education groups.

This year’s educational theme, Ein Bwyd / Our Food, provided a dynamic learning experience. Year 6 workshops delivered by food wholesaler Castell Howell, broadcaster Myfanwy Alexander, and The Big Science Project helped deepen pupils’ understanding of where their food comes from and how it is produced, with live cooking demonstrations and interactive sessions bringing the message to life.

Rhys Jones, founder of Cattle Strength Gym in Lampeter, presented certificates to participating schools and spoke about the importance of healthy eating and exercising. A former rugby professional, Rhys established his farm-based gym in 2015 following a family loss and has since combined his passion for fitness and farming to raise awareness of mental health in agriculture.

Livestock competitions remained at the heart of the event, with excellent support from exhibitors. There were record numbers in the pig section, the second-highest number of lamb carcass entries, and sheep classes at full capacity.

The Supreme Cattle Champion - one of the most prestigious accolades of the Winter Fair - was awarded to ‘Glangdwen Velvet’, a Pedigree Limousin heifer weighing 598kg, bred by CL & FE Jerman and exhibited by Edwards Brothers of Denbighshire. The impressive animal sold for a whopping £27,000 at Tuesday’s auction, setting a new record price for the event.

The Sheep Supreme Champion went to a superb pair of Dutch Texel lambs, both bred and exhibited by Tirion Griffiths of Corwen, Denbighshire.

The Pig Supreme Champion (Single) title was awarded to a Welsh x Pietrain bacon pig exhibited by Teulu Jenkins of Newcastle Emlyn, Ceredigion. In the pairs section, the Pig Supreme Champion Pair was claimed by Mark Horsley from East Yorkshire with his outstanding Pietrain-cross bacon pigs.

The Supreme Horse Champion title was awarded to ‘Llanmorlais Buster’, a Section D yearling colt exhibited by Mark Swistun of Swansea. The Welsh Horse Champion went to another impressive yearling colt, this time a Section B exhibited by Josh Hampson of West Yorkshire and owned by Alison Wright.

Building on the hugely popular Heavy Horse Village first introduced by Caernarfon’s Ambassador Rhys Griffith at the 2025 Royal Welsh Show, a dedicated area in the Farriery Pavilion showcased magnificent Heavy Horses alongside the nearby Hound Show, with visitors enjoying live farriery demonstrations and displays.

Elsewhere on the showground, the winner of the Best Overall Tradestand Award went to Shearwell Data based in the Livestock Building, for their engaging and informative stand.

This year saw over 370 tradestands, along with more than 80 additional stands in the Food Hall and street food area, where guests were able to sample a wide range of produce from across Wales.

The Best Food Hall Tradestand went to Mountainview Ice Cream of Carmarthenshire, recognised for its premium artisan ice cream made using locally sourced dairy and rich flavours.

After the success of last year’s Winter Fair, the Gwledd | Feast Welsh food and drink village offered a vibrant mix of live entertainment and delicious Welsh street food. Performances included the Welsh Whisperer, Parti Camddwr and 50 Shêds o Santa Clos, as well as local schools and choirs.

The popular late-night shopping on Monday evening also returned, drawing thousands who enjoyed the festive atmosphere, Christmas shopping and a spectacular firework display set to music.

The success of the event is owed not only to the hard working and determined committee, but also to the loyalty of the exhibitors, traders, volunteers, and stewards. Our events would not take place without the support of our sponsors, and we thank our headline sponsors, Welsh Government, HSBC and Dunbia, along with all the sponsors for helping to support the Winter Fair.

Honorary Winter Fair Director, William Hanks was delighted with the success of the event: “We’ve been thrilled to welcome such high visitor numbers to this year’s Winter Fair, which once again delivered a wonderful festive atmosphere across the whole showground. “From exceptional live music and outstanding food and drink to the superb standard of entries across all sections, the event truly showcased the very best of Welsh agriculture and rural life.

“We are deeply grateful for the hard work and dedication of our volunteers, stewards, traders, sponsors and, of course, the visitors who make this event possible. The Society is immensely proud of what has been achieved this year, and we are committed to building on this success to make next year’s Winter Fair even better.”



Top results.



Cattle Supreme Champion

‘Glangdwen Velvet’, a Pedigree Limousin Heifer weighing 598kg, bred by CL & FE Jerman and exhibited by Edwards Brothers, Corwen, Denbighshire. Sold for £27,000 to K Jones, Brechfa.



Baby Beef Supreme Champion

‘Pretty Little Thing’ A Continental Heifer weighing 318kg, bred and exhibited by D E & SJ Cheacker, Gloucester. Sold for £4,400 to R Whitfield, Bold.



Pig Supreme Champion Single

Welsh X Peitrain - Single bacon pig, weighing 90.5kg, exhibited by Teulu Jenkins, Newcastle Emlyn, Ceredigion. Sold for £550 to Cigydd Sion Jones Butchers, Ceredigion.



Pig Supreme Champion Pair

A pair of Peitrain X bacon pigs, weighing 86kg and 88.5kg, exhibited by Mark Horsley, East Yorkshire. Sold for £420 each to Manisold Valley Meat Ltd, Leek.



Carcass Supreme Champion Single

A Beltex, bred by Ben Moralee and exhibited by Swinnerton & Hamplett, Shropshire. Sold for £1600.



Carcass Supreme Champion Pair

A pair of Beltex x lambs, bred and exhibited by TG & EA Jones, Lampeter. Sold for £ 900 each to JW Simmons & Son, Lydney, Gloucestershire.



Champion Single Carcass bred in Wales

A Beltex X, bred and exhibited by Gareth Jones, Lampeter. Sold for £3,000 to the White Hart, Llandeilo.



Champion Pair of Carcasses bred in Wales

A pair of Beltex x lambs, bred and exhibited by TG & EA Jones, Lampeter. Sold for £400/each.



Sheep Supreme Champion

A pair of Dutch Texel lambs, bred and exhibited by Tirion Griffiths, Corwen, Denbighshire. Sold for £1500/head to the White Hart, Llandeilo.



Overall Meat Hamper Champion

A ‘Showcase of Welsh Meat’, exhibited by Wild Welsh Meat T/A Izzy’s Butchers, Powys. Sold for £340.



Dressed Poultry

A turkey, weighing 16.5lb, exhibited by Russel Gibbons, Ceredigion. Sold for £450 to D Roberts, Ammanford.



Bacon, Burger & Sausage

Sausages, exhibited by Morgan’s Family Butchers, Builth Wells.



Beef Rib

From a Heifer, exhibited by GCSE Butchers, Powys. Sold for £180.



Welsh Horse Champion

‘Thistledown Red Bull’, a Section B Yearling Colt, exhibited by Josh Hampson, West Yorkshire. Owner, Alison Wright.



Supreme Horse Champion

‘Llanmorlais Buster’, a Section D Yearling Colt, owned and exhibited by Mark Swistun, Swansea.



A full list of results and winners will be available on the RWAS App and website

Champion pair: Dutch Texel lamb stook the Sheep Supreme title, pictured with RWAS President, John Owen

The Pig Supreme Champion (Single) went to a Welsh x Pietrain bacon pig

Supreme Horse Champion: ‘Llanmorlais Buster’

The sale of the Supreme Cattle Champion on Tuesday afternoon

Ieuan and Sion Edwards of Edwards of Conwy officially opened the Winter Fair on Monday morning