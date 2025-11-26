New decorations for the town’s display, often considered to be one of the best in Wales, have been ordered at a cost of £3,700.

Town clerk Louise Hammond has said Christmas presents for Santa to give out to local children at his grotto at the Strand Hall have also been ordered.

Local nurseries and schools who would like Santa to pay them a visit during his sleigh tour are being asked to get in touch with the town council, so Santa’s route can be planned.

And a late night shopping event will take place after businesses agreed to open during the light switch-on event on Saturday, December 13.

The town council has also confirmed that it will decorate a Christmas tree at St Mary’s Church Christmas Tree Festival again this year, after they were asked to take part.

Builth Wells’ illuminated Christmas tractor run is gearing up for its second year with a longer 25 mile route to reach more festive revellers.

Last year’s first event created a huge spectacle in the town and really got the Christmas celebrations rolling.

Organisers call on everyone to ‘bring along their festive spirit and join in the fun while supporting great causes. Any vehicle is welcome to take part including lorries, cars etc

Builth Wells town councillor Gwyn Davies which organised the event with help from Builth Wells Young Farmers Club, Brecknock YFC, Builth Wells Town Council said it had ‘totally surpassed their expectations’.

So they are all ready to do it again this year but with a longer 25 mile route taking about two hours to reach more spectators.

The tractor run was just one part of the festivities but over 40 tractors and other vehicles took part, and there was also a Santa meet and greet at local schools and nurseries, the popular Santa’s grotto with two Santas delivering gifts to youngsters, and snow after the Mayor promised some of the white stuff.

This year the tractor run and Christmas grotto will take place on Saturday, December 13 2025, meeting at Builth livestock market at 5pm.

Setting off from the livestock market it plans to travel to Cilmery, Garth, Beulah, Llanafan, Newbridge and then back to the cattle market where hot food and refreshments will be available.

Builth Wells’ Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond has donated some money from his mayor’s fund to give a prize for the best dressed tractor and the best fancy dress outfit.

This year’s event will be raising funds for Hear to Help, Builth Wells Christmas Lights, and Cancer Research UK (Builth Wells Committee).

Then in the Strand Hall, children and families will get the chance to enjoy meeting Santa in the grotto and the youngsters will each be given a gift which had been purchased, wrapped and labelled for different age groups by the Christmas elves.

The town council also arranged a special run with the sleigh and Santa around the schools and nurseries in the town for the children to see and meet and greet Santa.

For more details on the tractor run or to take part, contact Gwyn Davies on 07989 582799