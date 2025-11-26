Happy Mondays legend Bez at 'day-clubbing' event in Shrewsbury this weekend

This Saturday the Buttermarket will be hosting the iconic British music figure, as he headlines a high-energy daytime event.

The celebration forms part of the rapidly growing over-30s day-clubbing movement, offering a chance for fans to relive the best of their youth — and still be home before 10pm.

Organisers said the event, titled Back In The Daytime, promises a vibrant, feel-good party atmosphere designed specifically for those who “still know how to have a good time” but prefer their dancing done before dark.

Bez will be in Shrewsbury this weekend.

Attendees can expect the ultimate throwback soundtrack, spanning classic hits from across the decades, with dedicated 80s and 90s DJ sets and additional surprises throughout the day.

“We’re thrilled to bring Bez and the Back In The Daytime experience to Shrewsbury," said Martin Monahan, owner of The Buttermarket. “It’s a unique event that blends nostalgia, great music, and daytime energy — perfect for those who grew up in the golden age of dance culture.”

Bez, famed for his role in shaping the sound and spirit of Manchester’s Happy Mondays, continues to be one of the UK’s most recognisable cultural personalities.

His appearances consistently draw huge crowds, and strong demand is already signalling a potential sell-out for this weekend’s event.

Some tickets for the event still remain and can be booked at on the Buttermarket's website.