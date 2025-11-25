Olympian, World Champion boxer and MBE Lauren Price spoke about the importance of high quality food to her career and introduced Ieuan and Sion Edwards of the renowned Edwards of Conwy, who officially opened the show also spoke about ‘producing food that makes your heart sing’

Youngsters attending workshops also learned about ‘Our Food’ thanks to Royal Welsh Agricultural Show partners Castell Howell, the Big Science Project and writer and broadcaster Myfanwy Alexander.

The high quality of entries in all livestock competitions at the fair also shows the expertise, dedication and care of Welsh farmers.

Boxer Lauren Price was cooking Miso Welsh beef and broccoli with chef Elwen Roberts on the Hybu Cig Cymru stand as part of their ‘Naturally Local campaign.

The former four times World Champion kick boxing champion, who also played 52 football games for Wales and then won gold at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Since turning professional in 2022, she has remained unbeaten, became the first woman to win the British Lonsdale Belt and went on to become Wales’ first female world boxing champion.

As well as cooking, Lauren answered questions about her died from GCSE Food Studies pupils from Ysgol Calon Cymru in Llandrindod Wells.

She said it’s important to buy local produce, beef is an important part of her diet to build iron and develop muscle growth and she enjoys it.

Ieuan Edwards, Master butcher and founder of Edwards of Conwy, first opened the doors of his traditional butchers’ shop on Conwy High Street in 1983.

Today, the business is known across Wales and the UK for its unwavering commitment to quality, craftsmanship and local sourcing.

Their shop team takes pride in producing high-quality pies, sausages, cured meats and delicatessen items, all prepared by experienced, time-served butchers using the best ingredients, sourced locally wherever possible.

He said he loves ‘creating products that make your heart sing’ and a video showed their farming and butchery lives.

Shoppers at the Winter Fair were very lucky there was lots of local produce of many types to choose from including meat, artisan cheeses, drinks, preserves, jams and chutneys and traditional Welsh cakes.

At the show on Monday excellence in farming was recognised when Owen Morgan from Gorslwyd, Sennybridge, was announced as the winner of the NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual Welsh Livestock Champion of the Year Award 2025.

Now in its 11th year, the award recognises individuals who demonstrate outstanding commitment, skill and dedication within Welsh livestock farming.

Owen and his mother, Lynwen, have run the farming enterprise in partnership since his father, Ken Morgan, sadly passed away in 2015.

Up until then, Owen was mainly full-time shearing at home in the UK and abroad, spending many seasons in New Zealand.

The sheep and beef enterprise is thriving with superb quality stock. The family’s attention to detail, good grassland management and eye for stock is second to none.

The Morgans’ sheep flocks consist of a commercial flock for fat lamb production and a Brecknock Hill Cheviot flock for the hill and for selling breeding stock.

They sell in the Welsh Mule Society sales and the renowned Brecknock Hill Cheviot Society ram sale in Sennybridge, often making one of the top flock averages.

Owen has a fourth-generation hefted hill flock, they are very keen on bloodlines and breeding which has made this possible. They also make the most of their common land rights on the Brecon Beacons, allowing many of the ewes to stay on the hill for much of the year, giving the lowland fields time to rest ready for lambing.

As well as the sheep, they keep a herd of suckler cows and are also in their second year of a dairy-beef contract. Having two young sons, Jake aged 8 and Ryan aged 5, with his partner Emma, Owen wanted to look at growing the business in a sustainable way so he is able to offer them a future in farming should they want it.

This venture offers them security and flexibility whilst providing another income stream for the farm. Particularly interested in grassland management, Owen has spent a lot of time and resource looking at leys, soil testing and trying different ideas in order to get the best out of what he’s got. This has also meant he can minimise fertiliser use, the need for extra winter keep and buy in less feed.

Owen is full of drive determination and ambition for the future – qualities that really made him stand out in the judging process.

Presenting Owen with the prize of £500, sponsored by NFU Mutual, and a Royal Welsh engraved crystal trophy, Chairman of NFU Cymru’s Livestock Board, Rob Lewis, said: “Owen’s attention to detail and care for the stock was clear to see and I am delighted to be able to present Owen with this award today. The quality of their stock and his enthusiasm to continue to develop the business was second to none. I have no doubt that Owen and family are a well-deserved winner of this award.”

Mike Thomas, NFU Mutual Senior Agent and NFU Cymru Group Secretary, who was part of the judging panel, said: “It was clear to see the enthusiasm Owen has for the quality of his stock as soon as we met with him. He was passionate about farming as a whole but also ensuring the business remains profitable.”

As the year comes to an end, the Brecknock team were getting ready to take over from Caernarfon – it will become the feature county early in December.

The President elect is Gethin Havard from Sennybridge and the team were fundraising by running raffles, selling Brecknock merchandise and spreading the word at the Winter Fair.

A sheep being shown in the ring at the Winter Fair. Image by Andy Compton

Pupils from Ysgol Calon Cymru in Llandrindod Wells who are studying for a GCSE in Food studies and asked Olympian and World Champion boxer Lauren Price about her food. Image by Andy Compton

Daniel Bevis from Penelope Primrose holding a highland cow bottle holder. Daniel and his partner Laura Zissis have a shop in Builth Wells and sell gifts, socks, toys and homeware. Image by Andy Compton

Ieuan Edwards speaking at the official opening of the Winter Fair. Image by Andy Compton

Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans speaking to local constituents. The Welsh Conservatives set out a range of clear, ambitious plans to revive Wales’ agricultural industry at the fair including a £100m boost to the farming budget., a campaign to axe the Family Farm Tax, replace the Sustainable Farming Scheme with a Food Security First scheme, a science-led TB eradication programme tackling TB in livestock and wildlife and new procurement rules to promote Welsh food and drink. Image by Andy Compton

Darren Millar, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives was at the Winter Fair attending meetings and launching plans to revive plans to revive Wales’ agricultural industry. Image by Andy Compton

Some of the competitors in the horse ring. Image by Andy Compton

Some members of Dolau Mixtures Choir from near Llandrindod Wells were singing at the Winter Fair. Image by Andy Compton

Chef Elwen Roberts and Olympian and World Champion boxer Lauren Price cook up a storm on a Hybu Cig Cymru stand. Image by Andy Compton

Steve Forsyth raising money and awareness of the Brecknock Feature County team which will become the Royal Welsh’s feature county in December. Image by Andy Compton

Llandrindod Wells’ Holly Richards brought festive joy to the Winter Fair with her singing. Image by Andy Compton

Owen with his award