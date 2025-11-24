Drovers talk, an art workshop and a Christmas bonanza will be held in Llanwrtyd Wells

All of the events are taking place at the Llanwrtyd Heritage and Arts Centre and St James’ Church.

The programme will start with ’Droving - a talk by Mark Davis’.

It will be a chance to learn about the life of the drovers and the part they played in the development of Mid Wales.

It will be held on Wednesday, November 26 at 7pm.

Entry is £2.

An 'Everything is Collage' Art Workshop will be held on Friday, November 28 from 2pm until 4pm.

As part of the latest exhibition the heritage centre is delighted to announce that Erin Hughes is holding a workshop on the art of paper marbling.

The cost is £25 per person to include all materials and refreshments.

To book email Erin on 0elhughes0@gmail.com

The Heritage Centre is also open Saturday and Sunday throughout November from 10am to 4pm.

It is a chance to top up your Christmas presents with local products and art.

On Saturday, December 6 there is a Christmas Bonanza in Llanwrtyd Wells.

Go along to St. James Church in the centre of town to judge the Christmas Tree competition, enjoy refreshments and take part in the Treasure Tree.

It only costs £5 and it gives a chance to win a prize worth much more.

Meanwhile in the Heritage and Arts Centre go along and see the entries for Build a Snowman competition. Snowmen must be between 15cm and 40cm high.

They can be made of anything other than snow!.

But they should be 3D and freestanding with a label giving the name, age and maker‘s contact number. They must be delivered to the Heritage Centre by 4pm on Sunday, November 30.

There are two age groups for children aged four to seven and eight to 11.

The winners will be chosen by visitors at both events.