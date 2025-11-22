The film The Brutalist will be shown at a Mid Wales venue early in December

The Brutalist is a 2024 epic period drama film directed and produced by Brady Corbet, who co-wrote the screenplay with Mona Fastvold.

It stars Adrien Brody as a Jewish-Hungarian architect and severely traumatized Holocaust survivor who emigrates to the United States, where he struggles to recover and get his life back on track.

On his own in a strange new country, he settles in Pennsylvania, where a wealthy and prominent industrialist recognises his talent.

The cast also features Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Emma Laird, Isaach de Bankolé, and Alessandro Nivola.

The film was shot using the VistaVision format which had been originally developed in the 1950s.

The film will be screened to Knighton Community Centre on Friday, December 5 2025 at 7.30pm

Tickets are £6 and they are available by calling 07964 023841