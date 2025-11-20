The run, is being held in conjunction with Rhayader Running Club and is in aid of the Bracken Trust – the Llandrindod-based Powys cancer support charity..

Starting at Artmetal in East Street opposite the fire station, this is a fun, family friendly event suitable for all – prams, buggies and wheelchair users welcome to attend, as well as serious runners!

Festive fancy dress is optional

Reindeer runners and walkers should register at Artmetal from 10am on the day and the run/walk starts at 11am.

Before the run join in a ‘Reindeer Rave’ a dance warm up, which is open to all.

There will also be entertainment and stalls from 10am until 1pm.

The event is suitable for all ages although under 9’s must be accompanied by an adult.

A spokesperson said: “We’ve teamed up with the fabulous team at Rhayader Running Club to bring you a brilliant event full of fun and cheer,” said a spokesperson for the Bracken Trust.

“Whether you’re a keen runner looking to beat your 5K PB, or just looking for a wintery walk with the family, our festive route has everything you need to warm your antlers this Christmas.

“Competitive runners can dash and blitz to the finish line, while those taking part for fun can dance and prance, taking in the views along the way.

There’ll be exciting things to see along the route, and upon crossing the finish line, all participants will receive a medal sponsored by The Arches.

First aid will be provided by Mid Wales Medical Services.

A reduced family ticket will be available and on the day entries are £10 per person. Book your place now at https://buytickets.at/thebrackentrust/1753948