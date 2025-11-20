Shropshire Star
Llandrindod Wells venue hosts country social night on Friday, November 28

Llandrindod Wells venue hosts country social night

By Karen Compton
Get into the festive spirit at a Christmas country social night at a Mid Wales venue this week

The event will be at the Royal British Legion Club in Llandrindod Wells on Friday, November 28.

Dance the night away in a fun and friendly atmosphere.

It will take place from 8pm until late. The club is dog friendly and the bar will be open

Entry is £6, for members and non-members and everyone is welcome to go along

For more information or to book tickets contact the legion on (01597) 822558, ring 07510 774735 or email rblclubllandrindodwells@yahoo.co.uk or visit their Facebook page at Llandrindod Wells-Royal British Legion.