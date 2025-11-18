The band Guilty as Charged with be playing live music and there will be a similar format to last year.

But there will be a few different drink options this year such as hot chocolate, hot gin and tonic and hot cider and there will be pizza and mince pies as well as a Santa’s grotto for youngsters.

The atmospehere will be magical with a couple of surprises too.

Chairman of Kington Chamber of Trade Emma Hancocks said last year 150 gifts were given out to children in the town.

The light switch-on will take place at about 7pm.

The popular extravaganza will start a few exciting days for the town as it will also host its annual food and drink festival, a few days later on Saturday, December 6.

Councillor Richard Banks said he has spoken to the lighting technicians and they are available to put up the lights in readiness for the event.

Councillor Banks said last year the town council had a maximum budget of £4,000 for the light switch-on event and just under £3,500 was spent last year.

Members agreed to delegate budget authority to the town clerk Ms Liz Kelso in conjunction with the Chair of the Finance, Personnel and General Purposes Committee for expenditure on the event upto a maximum of £4,000.

Councillors noted the report and thanked the Chamber of Trade for organising the popular event