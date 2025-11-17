Lovely lanterns, mince pies and mulled wine –what’s in store at Llandrindod Wells’ big Christmas event

Llandrindod Wells’ big Christmas event will be transforming the town to a winter wonderland on Friday, November 28.

The family fun event promises festive treats, Santa’s parade and the excitement of the lights switch-on – all taking place on a Friday evening this year.

The evening will start with The Friends of Hope House Hospice serving mulled wine and mince pies on behalf of Llandrindod Wells Town Council from Temple Chambers (The Hive) from 6pm to 7pm

The friends will be given a donation from the council for their services.

Santa’s parade will then meet at the bus station at 6.30pm.

Getting everyone into the festive mood there will be carols on the Bandstand in Temple Gardens featuring Llandrindod Wells Silver Band from 6.30pm until 7.30pm.

The Christmas light switch-on will then take place at 7pm with prizes for the best Christmas costume and the best lantern.

To get everyone ready for the Christmas light switch-on event there will be lantern making workshops the week before at Centre Celf on Tremont Road.

The workshops will be held on Saturday, November 22 from 1pm until 3.30pm, on Wednesday, November 26 from 11am until 1.30pm and 7pm until 9.30pm and on Thursday, November 27 from 10am until 12.30pm.

To make the town look extra festive, businesses have been invited to dress up their shop windows for this year’s Shop Window Christmas Display Competition, with a theme of Christmas.

The Festive Lighting Committee will be judging this year between December 2 and 6 and traders have been asked to leave their windows lit until 9pm. First, second and third prizes will be awarded.