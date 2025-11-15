Mid Wales Opera’s Trouble In Tahiti will be performed at a Presteigne venue in December

It will be at St Andrew’s Church, Broad Street, Presteigne on Tuesday, December 2 at 7.30pm, with doors open at 7pm.

Bernstein's one act opera is an exquisite dissection of the great American Dream, through the eyes of Sam and Dinah in their 1950's Pastel house and white picket fence marriage.

A Jazz 'scat' trio provides a running commentary as the couple avoid the realities of their relationship.

For Sam it's gym buddies and work, for Dinah trips to her therapist and the glorious technicolour escapism of Hollywood - can their 'dream marriage' survive?

With a toe-tapping score that blends Broadway energy with biting social commentary, this opera is as relevant today as it was in 1951.

Performed in Yannotta’s chamber arrangement for seven instrumentalists, with a cast of five led by MWO’s Music Director from the piano, Bernstein’s one-act operatic gem forms the first half of the evening, with the second half cabaret concert: The American Dream, celebrating American opera and musical theatre and featuring all the performers.

Tickets are £17 for adults and £10 for under 25s.

All tickets are subject to a 50p administration fee.

Tickets are available at The Workhouse Gallery, Presteigne or online at: https://wegottickets.com/event/659420