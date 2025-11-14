Learn about mysterious peatlands at an Elan Valley event this month

Learn about the mysterious landscape of peatlands in the Elan Valley at an event this month

When you think of woodlands, you will most likely have a clear image in your head – an array of trees, the sound of leaves gently rustling in the wind, and the smell of damp earth.

Now, try to think of peatlands – what colours, smells and sounds come to mind?

If you’re struggling, worry not – because you can go along to the Elan Valley Visitor Centre on Saturday, November 29 to learn about this mysterious but sadly misunderstood and under threat landscape.

The event will take place from 10am until 4pm

Discover why peatlands are such an important part of our environment and find out how people are working to restore the damaged peat bog in the Elan Valley, with the support of Natural Resources Wales.

The event leaders will bring you a piece of Elan Valley’s peatland to the visitor centre, so you can hopefully walk away with a clear image in your mind of this weird and wonderful landscape.

For more information 01597 810449 or email info@elanvalleytrust.org or visit https://elanvalley.org.uk