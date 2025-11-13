A Kington church is tuning up for a series of concerts in the run-up to Christmas

St Mary’s Church will be hosting an organ recital, a Light Up a Life service and a Christmas concert in the next few weeks.

The organ recital and talk by Michael Tavinor, former Dean of Hereford Cathedral will be held on Saturday, November 29 at 3pm.

The illustrated talk and performance of Bach’s 48 Preludes and Fugues will give the audience the chance to experience the genius of Johann Sebastian Bach.

Michael will explore and perform selections from Bach’s renowned 48 Preludes and Fugues on both the piano and organ, bringing the music to life with insight and passion.

Tickets are £10 to include afternoon tea to follow the event.

On Sunday, November 30 at 4pm the annual Light Up a Life service will be held at the church.

A Christmas concert given by Kington Choral Society will be held on Sunday, December 7 at 7pm.

It is free, with a retiring collection.

For tickets for the organ recital email office@kingtonparishes.org.uk.