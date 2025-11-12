Start Christmas preparations by browsing the range of National Garden Scheme Christmas cards, with every purchase helping to support the vital nursing and health beneficiaries supported by the National Garden Scheme.

There are also calendars and gifts for every occasion including the gorgeous Emma Bridgewater Honeysuckle collection.

Visitors can also pre-order the 2026 Garden Visitor’s Handbook, inspiring a year of garden visiting – the essential guide to over 3,000 gardens opening for the NGS next year.

With hundreds of new gardens opening every year there are always new horticultural delights to explore and old favourites to be revisited.

Pre-order now and the 2026 Handbook will be sent to you hot off the press in February, ready for the start of the garden visiting season which in Powys is due to start the end of March.

Meanwhile find out more at ngs.org.uk/shop