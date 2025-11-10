Exciting Christmas light switch-on planned for Kington

This year’s spectacular Christmas lights switch-on event in Kington will be held on Wednesday, November 26, starting at 6pm, the town council has been told.

Chairman of the Chamber of Trade Emma Hancocks said they are looking at putting a festive screen up across some white boarding at the Coach House.

She said there will be a band and a similar format to last year but there will be a few different drink options this year as they ran out last year and there will be pizza available again as well as a Santa’s grotto for youngsters.

Emma said last year 150 gifts were given out to children in the town.

The popular extravaganza will start a few exciting days for the town as it will also host its annual food and drink festival, a few days later on Saturday, December 6.

Councillor Richard Banks said he has spoken to the lighting technicians and they are available to put up the lights in readiness for the event.

Councillor Banks said last year the town council had a maximum budget of £4,000 for the light switch-on event and just under £3,500 was spent last year.

Members agreed to delegate budget authority to the town clerk Ms Liz Kelso in conjunction with the Chair of the Finance, Personnel and General Purposes Committee for expenditure on the event upto a maximum of £4,000.

Councillors noted the report.