Cinderella (12A) will be shown at the Wyeside Arts Centre in Builth Wells on Sunday, November 30 at 2pm.

Stuck at home and put to work by her spoiled Step-Sisters, Cinderella’s life is dreary and dull.

Everything changes when she helps a mysterious woman out...With a little bit of magic, she is transported into an ethereal new world – one where fairies bring the gifts of the seasons, where pumpkins turn into carriages, and where true love awaits.

This enchanting ballet by The Royal Ballet’s Founding Choreographer Frederick Ashton is a theatrical experience for all the family and will transport you into an ethereal world where a sprinkling of fairy dust makes dreams come true.

The ballet will run for 120 minutes.

Tickets are £13.50 for adults and £12 for concessions.

All tickets are subject to a 50p administration fee.

To book tickets visit https://wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873673502

For more information visit https://www.wyeside.co.uk/satellite, call 01982 552 555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk