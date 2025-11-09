The Kate Bush tribute band, featuring the astounding vocals of Lisa-Marie Walters will be at the Wyeside Arts Centre on Saturday, November 29 at 7.30pm

This show will be a celebration of the 40th Anniversary of Kate’s definitive 1985 album, Hounds of Love, featuring the album’s classic singles Running Up That Hill, Hounds of Love, Cloudbusting, and more.

Backed by four musicians who are able to recreate the sound of Kate Bush’s records with absolute precision, Lisa-Marie’s vocal and visual performance is frankly astonishing! Emulating the voice and mannerisms of Kate Bush like no other, and generating so much love and emotion from the audience, she is widely lauded as the next best thing to listening to Kate Bush herself!

Also included will be material from the ground-breaking song suite on the album’s B-side, The Ninth Wave.

This will be coupled with Kate’s big hits from across her career. From early songs, like the ethereal Wuthering Heights and the mischievous Babooshka, through classics like Army Dreamers and This Woman’s Work, to later hits like Rubberband Girl and King Of The Mountain. Any Kate fan can expect to leave feeling like they’ve been treated to something special.

Due to the band’s reputation as the finest performers of Kate Bush’s music, Lisa-Marie made several interview appearances on BBC TV and ITV when Running Up That Hill became a 21st century hit.

She was also interviewed on BBC Radio 5 Live and various BBC regional stations.

Lisa-Marie also featured on the front cover of the Sunday Times magazine as one of the UK’s top tribute artists, and has appeared in Best magazine and Take a Break magazine.

Advance tickets are £18 and tickets on the day are £20.

All tickets are subject to a 50p administration fee.

To book tickets visit https://wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873672890

For more information visit https://www.wyeside.co.uk/live, call 01982 552 555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk