The play The Fifth Step will be shown at a Builth Wells venue later this month

Filmed live at @sohoplace on London’s West End, it will be screened to the Wyeside Arts Centre in Builth Wells on Thursday, November 27 at 7pm.

After years in the 12-step programme of Alcoholics Anonymous, James becomes a sponsor to newcomer Luka.

The pair bond over black coffee, trade stories and build a fragile friendship out of their shared experiences.

But as Luka approaches step five – the moment of confession – dangerous truths emerge, threatening the trust on which both of their recoveries depend.

Olivier Award-winner Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Dunkirk) is joined by Emmy and BAFTA-winner Martin Freeman (The Hobbit, The Responder) starring in the critically acclaimed and subversively funny new play by David Ireland.

Produced by National Theatre Live, Finn den Hertog directed the provocative and entertaining production.

Tickets are £13.50 for adults and £12 for concessions.

All tickets are subject to a 50p administration fee and to book visit https://wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873675434

For more information visit https://www.wyeside.co.uk/satellite, call 01982 552 555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk