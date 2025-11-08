Shropshire Star
Shropshire Christmas lights switch-on dates 2025: Full guide to festive events across the county

The countdown to Christmas is on, and Shropshire towns are gearing up for festive fun.

By Megan Jones
Published
Much Wenlock at Christmas. Photo: Paul Hutchinson

As the cold nights creep in, there's a little twinkle missing from the streets of our town centres. 

But fear not, because change is on its way and a whole range of festive festivities are scheduled to take place over the next few weeks.

If you're looking forward to counting down to a big switch-on near you, look no further.

Don't see your event? We'll be keeping the list updated, email megan.jones@shropshirestar.com

Shrewsbury Christmas Light Switch
Market Drayton - Saturday, November 15 from 10am 

Market Drayton's Festival of Lights provides a full day of live music, a Christmas market and plenty of food and drink vendors. Lights switch-on at 5pm.

Shrewsbury - Wednesday, November 19 from 4.30pm to 8pm

Shrewsbury is hosting live music, entertainment and activities to fill the town's square. Lights switch-on at 6.30pm.

Oswestry - Thursday, November 20 from 4pm