Shropshire Christmas lights switch-on dates 2025: Full guide to festive events across the county

As the cold nights creep in, there's a little twinkle missing from the streets of our town centres.

But fear not, because change is on its way and a whole range of festive festivities are scheduled to take place over the next few weeks.

If you're looking forward to counting down to a big switch-on near you, look no further.

Don't see your event? We'll be keeping the list updated, email megan.jones@shropshirestar.com

Shrewsbury Christmas Light Switch

Market Drayton - Saturday, November 15 from 10am

Market Drayton's Festival of Lights provides a full day of live music, a Christmas market and plenty of food and drink vendors. Lights switch-on at 5pm.

Shrewsbury - Wednesday, November 19 from 4.30pm to 8pm

Shrewsbury is hosting live music, entertainment and activities to fill the town's square. Lights switch-on at 6.30pm.

Oswestry - Thursday, November 20 from 4pm