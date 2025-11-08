Comedian Ian Stone on looking for positives and concentrating on the 'wow' moments ahead of shows in Ludlow and Stafford

Ian Stone is a hugely experienced broadcaster, podcaster and writer and a brilliantly funny comedian who has performed at major comedy festivals and venues globally, as well as having a vast following on social media.

In the last four years, he has performed his one-man shows at the Edinburgh Festival to packed rooms and great reviews and, in 2023, he won the prestigious Spirit of the Fringe Award.

He is returning to the touring life with his "Looking for the Wow" national tour, which will see the 62-year-old Londoner travel across the country, including dates on January 17 at Stafford Gatehouse Theatre and May 14 at Ludlow Assembly Rooms, as well as Birmingham Glee Club on March 19.

He said the tour was part of a search for more positivity and an attempt to be more optimistic.

He said: "You come up with these titles way before you know what they're going to be about, but essentially, I'm quite an optimistic person, and there's so much terrible news out there.

"I thought, what don't I concentrate on the positives a little more and the wow stuff that we all see from time to time and that we all get a touch of when going to a music gig or watching football, particularly if you support Arsenal like I do.

"So it's all about the wow, how love gives you that feeling of awe and wonder and I know there will be a bit of me saying 'isn't this terrible' as well and making jokes about it, but it's all about the wow and awe moments and trying to get as many as I can."