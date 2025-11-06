A 12ft witch was one of the scariest features

There were pumpkins, potions and all sorts of Halloween frights and delights

Rock Park was surrounded by spooky features including a graveyard, a 12ft witch, skeletons, and plenty of creepy characters

Rock Park was transofmred with lots of spooky features including a graveyard, a 12ft witch, and skeletons

There were spooks and delights aplenty for hundreds of people this Halloween as Llandrindod Community Events hosted their fantastic Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday, November 1.

Rock Park was surrounded by spooky features including a graveyard, a 12ft witch, skeletons, and plenty of creepy characters played by volunteers from Llandrindod Wells Theatre Company (LWTC) .

Highlights included a creepy walk through the park, trick or treat stations, a Monster Mash disco, prizes for the best costumes, and Halloween treats.

Lee Percy, Chair of LCE, said: “Our annual Halloween Spooktacular is a huge highlight in our calendar, and it was amazing to see so many people having a great time.

“The event wouldn’t be possible without the help of our friends at LWTC and Rhayader Players, our staff from Lakeside Boathouse, and our volunteers, so we’re really grateful to them.

“We have a busy calendar for the festive season too, with plenty of fun activities for families – we keep our Facebook page up to date with all the details, so do take a look and come along for the festivities.”

Next up from LCE is the Christmas Markets and light switch-on on Friday, December 12, Santa Fun Run on Sunday, December 21, and Magical Christmas Experiences throughout December with an opportunity to visit Santa and his elves, enjoy some festive treats, and post a letter to the big man himself!

Llandrindod Community Events is a local group dedicated to putting on events for the local community, with a goal of bringing the community together and supporting local businesses.

All money raised by LCE is put straight back into the group’s budget for future events. The group is run by staff from the Lakeside Boathouse, as well as local volunteers.