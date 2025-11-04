The tree which is only about 3ft tall was gifted to Builth Wells Town Council, which is working in partnership with Builth Pottery Hwb to improve the Croeso site in the centre of the town.

Town clerk Louise Hammond said the idea was that some bushes at the front of the site will be removed and there is a little square piece of land behind and the real tree will be placed there.

She said if it was planted it would grow for the future.

Councillor Gwyn Davies remembered when he was a child and there was a big Christmas tree at the site and it was often climbed by those trying to get to the top to reach the lights.

But Councillor Gary Goodwin said Builth Wells is not the same as it used to be and he suggested giving the tree a try for a year or two.

He suggested planting a couple of trees and getting the schools to do a competition with the winner getting to decorate the tree.

But members said they felt they should wait and see how the small tree goes for a while.

Members noted the news about the tree.

There will also be a festive tree on the Groe, after it survived all the dry and hot weather of the summer

The Croeso site, which commemorates the Investiture of the current Prince of Wales at Caernarvon Castle in 1969, has become an eyesore.

The town council has said for a couple of years that they would like to be able to upgrade it, but there had been issues with the ownership of the site. Discussions have led to a solution recently.