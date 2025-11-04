First look at early release of John Lewis Christmas advert 2025 - with surprising link to Wolverhampton record label

Fans have not had to wait long at all for the festive institution to arrive this year as the ad dropped shortly after the first and only teaser.

The highly anticipated seasonal campaign unveiled today (November 4) sent social media users into as spin after a huge hit was dropped by the brand - including a hand is seen setting up a record player, followed by a fleeting snippet of music.

No John Lewis Christmas advert would be complete without a signature track, especially not one so focused on music. Many fans took to social media to guess the track - with many believing it was the House music number 'Where Love Lives' by Alison Limerick - and they were correct!

First look at John Lewis Christmas advert | John Lewis

Unsurprisingly, for anyone who watched the clip on social media, a vinyl and record player have a huge role in the advert. It focuses on the relationship between a dad and son.

In the commercial, a dad opens a gift from his teenage son which is revealed to be one of his favourite songs from the 1990s. After putting the record on, he takes a trip back through time and it all gets very nostalgic.

It ends with the dad and son sharing a hug and laughing. Queue the tugged heartstrings.

Watch the ad here:

How does the campaign link to a Wolverhampton record company?

Wolverhampton-based record label Revolver Records responded to fans guessing the track - stating that they were bound to secrecy.

However, they have revealed a new album is coming from the singer featuring the fan-favourite track.

A spokesperson said last night (November 3): "We can’t confirm if “Where Love Lives” is the featured track in the advert. Viewers of the advert can confirm for themselves when the ad rolls out on socials tomorrow and then its speculated the ads will roll on Thursday ITV / Ch4 / Ch5 / Sky etc.

"What we can say is that we are releasing at the end of this month, the new Alison Limerick album “Spirit Rising”, which features the track “Where love Lives”. The single will be released by Sony, but the album will be released by Revolver through its distributors Warner.

"Other albums out this Christmas from Revolver include Tony Hadley (Spandau Ballet) and Tony Christie."

Revolver has worked from its base in Wolverhampton since 1978 and released albums by artists such as Jaynes Addiction, The UK Subs, The Stone Roses, Leo Sayer, Julian Marley, Lamont Dozier, Diamond Head, The Scorpions, Sister Sledge, Rozalla.

The label has released over 7000 albums, and in August alone streamed over 240 million tracks from its catalogue through DSP’s in 200 countries.

The John Lewis ad campaign is thought to cost between £7 and £8million in the run up to Christmas.