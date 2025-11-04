Kington Choral Society will be performing Faure’s Requiem and a selection of European Sacred Music in Presteigne.

The concert will take place at St Andrew’s Church Presteigne on Friday, November 7 at 7.30pm.

It will includes music by Bach, Brahms, Bruckner, Franck, Mendelssohn, Mozart, Rachmaninov and Schubert.

The concert will feature Robert Pritchard as baritone, Elly Bosworth soprano, Paul Roberts on the organ and conductor Simon Harper.

Kington Choral Society is a friendly and welcoming group of amateur singers who meet to rehearse on Monday evenings in Titley Village Hall from 7pm to 9.

Experienced and novice singers in all voices are warmly invited to join them.

Tickets are £15 online from www.kingtonchoral.org.uk and www.trybooking.com and from the Salty Dog in Presteigne, the Tower House Gallery in Knighton and Border Bean Café in Kington.