Synergedd Alaw-Vri-Hannah James will be at the Wyeside Arts Centre on Sunday, November 16 at 7.30pm.

The concert will take their individual genius to the next collective level.

ALAW, a “Welsh supergroup” (Songlines) celebrate the traditional music of Wales with an infectious passion, combining powerful songwriting with original tunes.

VRï have twice won Best Album at the Wales Folk Awards, and combine the beauty of classical strings with the hedonism of a pub session, all bound with powerful vocal harmonies.

Hannah James is a spellbindingly innovative musician, singer and dancer described as “a true original” (The Guardian).

Renowned as one of the best accordionists on the British folk scene, her musicianship extends far beyond the tradition.

It is a Mwldan Production,

Advance tickets are £18 and tickets on the day are £20.

All tickets are subject to a 50p administration fee.

To book tickets visit https://wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873673369

For more information visit https://www.wyeside.co.uk/live, call 01982 552 555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk