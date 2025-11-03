In first place and winning £15 was Donna Milward

Kay Taylor was in second place winning £10 and in third place was Susie Price who won £5.

The band holds a draw for the 100 club every month.

KTSB is a non-contesting community band, and all abilities are warmly welcomed.

Rehearsals take place every Tuesday from 7pm until 9pm at St.Edwards Church Hall Knighton, Powys. LD7 1AG

There is a varied schedule of performances throughout the spring and summer, concerts, fetes and festivals for which an eclectic programme of music is played.

For more information on the band email Knightontownsilverband@gmail.com, contact band Chairman Andy Beckingham on 07816259784 or Musical Director Sarah Freeman on 07939570920.