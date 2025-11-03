Llanwrtyd Wells Heritage & Arts Centre will be holding its third art competition in July 2026.

It followed two previously very successful event and it will be open to artists throughout Wales

The title for this year’s competition is ‘A Wonderful World’ ‘Byd Rhyfeddol’

There will be a first prize of £500, a second of £250, and with an additional visitors’ choice prize of £100.

The paintings of the finalists will be exhibited in the gallery at the Centre throughout July following the judging and preview event on Saturday, July 4 2026.

Paintings, drawings, original prints, art photographs and mixed media works will be accepted for the competition

All work must be designed to hang on a wall and framed to gallery standard (no glass clips).

Video or sound art will NOT be accepted.

Artists should submit recent work which has been produced within the last three years and falls under the theme

A panel will assess every entry and select work for the final exhibition. All work selected will be for sale and will be exhibited in the Llanwrtyd District Heritage and Arts Centre Gallery.

Entry to the competition is free of charge. There will however be a £10 hanging and administration fee for each selected piece – to be paid at the time of delivery of the work to the gallery.

Send a completed application form at the time of submission to LDHAC, Ffos Road, Llanwrtyd Wells, Powys, LD5 4RG or email to ldhac.art@gmail.com

The closing date for submission is Wednesday, April 1 2026 at 5pm.

For art competition queries email ldhac2016@gmail.com