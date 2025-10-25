The film The Ballad Of Wallis Island will be shown at a Kington venue in November

It will be screened to The Old Picture House Ltd on Saturday, November 8 at 7.30pm.

A quirky lottery winner invites his favourite band to his island for a private gig, but old tensions threaten his dream.

The Ballad of Wallis Island is a 2025 British comedy-drama film directed by James Griffiths, produced by Rupert Majendie, and written by Tim Key and Tom Basden.

It is based on their 2007 short film The One and Only Herb McGwyer Plays Wallis Island. Basden and Carey Mulligan star as a folk duo who reunite to perform for a wealthy fan (Tim Key) on a remote Welsh island.

The Ballad of Wallis Island premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2025, followed by a limited theatrical release by Focus Features in the United States on March 28, and in the United Kingdom on May 30, 2025.

Tickets are £6.50 and they can be booked and more information can be obtained by calling 07855 254590