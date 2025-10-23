A mapping workshop and a creative event will be held at a Kington venue this month

November will kick off on Wednesday, November 5 with the Sunflower Social at Places of Welcome from 10am until 12.30pm.

It is a hidden disabilities support group and network, meeting in The Oxford’s barn on the first Wednesday of the month during THE regular Places Of Welcome opening hours. Admission is free.

Dementia Matters at Places of Welcome will be held on Wednesday, November 12 from 10am until 12.30pm.

It is a support group and network for people affected by dementia, meeting in The Oxford’s barn on the second Wednesday of the month during the regular Places of Welcome opening hours. It is free.

Also on Wednesday, November 12 there is a BorderLands Mapping workshop from 2pm until 4.30pm.

It is a walking and drawing workshop led by artist Maya Rose Edwards and Meadow Arts. All welcome, refreshments provided. Admission is free.

A creative workshop will be held on Sunday, November 30 from 2pm until 4pm. This month’s activity is handmade gift boxes! Payment is by donation, suggested £5.

The Live 100 Club draw will also take place at 3pm, and the bar and café will be open from 12pm until 4pm.

Regular opening hours in November include Places of Welcome at The Oxford Arms, every Wednesday morning in November, from 10am until 12.30pm

Bar and café opening, selected Sundays 12-4pm (please check the website or socials to confirm Sunday closures)

Details for all events on the website openarmskington.co.uk , telephone 07301081444, or email info@openarmskington.co.uk.

