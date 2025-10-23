Samira Hills, from Belle Vue in Shrewsbury, recently headlined her hometown Pride festival and has followed it up with her new single, Nice Catch.

Samira Hills has just released her new single, Nice Catch

She describes the synth-pop track as “as a bold anthem for the death of true romance and the aching desire for something real”.

"There's plenty of fish, but if you’re fishing out the same bucket, you’re gonna catch the same one."

"I was starting to feel quite sad about the fact that true romance is dead. I feel like there's so much pressure to look as hot as you possibly can and to get your social dating profiles to look as pristine as they possibly can.

"Then there's the whole thing with ghosting, and not replying too soon, and it's just exhausting. So I wanted to write a song about the death of true romance and yearning for something real."

Nice Catch is 24-year-old Samira’s fourth single this year, and has been generating more interest in her music on TikTok and growing her Spotify streams.