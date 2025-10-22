Llandrindod Wells Town Council has been awarded a grant of £52,391.17 from the Transforming Towns Placemaking Grant programme to deliver an exciting new project under the Recreational Facilities Theme.

The funding will support the creation of two key community features: a free outdoor gym and a musical instrument and sensory play area.

Together, these will promote health, well-being, inclusion, and engagement across all ages and abilities.

It is envisaged that all works will be completed by the end of January 2026.

The new outdoor gym will provide free, accessible fitness equipment designed to promote physical health and community well-being.

The facility will encourage cardiovascular and strength training, support consistent exercise habits, and motivate residents to enjoy physical activity in a pleasant outdoor environment.

In addition to the physical benefits, outdoor exercise is proven to support stress relief and mental well-being.

The inclusion of equipment for children will encourage family participation, while accessible pathways and adaptive equipment will ensure the space is inclusive for everyone.

The gym equipment will be weather-resistant, durable, and sustainable, ensuring long-term use for the community.

The park will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, allowing residents to exercise at times that suit their schedules.

By promoting healthy lifestyles and preventative activity, this project also aims to reduce long-term public health costs through improved well-being and disease prevention.

Alongside the gym, a new musical instrument and sensory play area will be created to stimulate creativity, learning, and inclusion.

The area will feature colourful totem units, musical instruments, and engaging pathway graphics designed to provide sensory and cognitive stimulation.

This inclusive space will encourage social interaction, community engagement, emotional well-being, and motor skill development while also providing educational opportunities for children and families.

Additional features such as planting, bug hotels, and bird and bat boxes will further enhance the area, encouraging interest in biodiversity and the natural environment.

The council believes this demonstrates its commitment to community and well-being

Mayor and Chair of Llandrindod Wells Town Council, Councillor Steve Deeks- D’Silva said: “I am delighted that we have received this grant money. I feel sure that the outdoor gym will be of benefit to many people and the sensory play area will be great fun for our younger residents. I look forward to using the equipment myself.”

Town Clerk, Jane Johnston said: “We are thrilled to receive this Transforming Towns grant, which will help us create vibrant, inclusive spaces that promote physical activity, creativity, and connection with nature. This investment will make a real difference to the health and happiness of residents and visitors alike.”

The Town Council extends its gratitude to the Transforming Towns programme for its support in making this vision a reality.