Santa in his grotto in Builth Wells greeting youngsters and giving them a gift last year

Last year’s first event created a huge spectacle in the town and really got the Christmas celebrations rolling.

Organisers call on everyone to ‘bring along their festive spirit and join in the fun while supporting great causes'.

Any vehicle is welcome to take part including lorries, cars etc

Builth Wells town councillor Gwyn Davies who organised the first event with help from Builth Wells Young Farmers Club, Brecknock YFC, Builth Wells Town Council said it had ‘totally surpassed their expectations’.

So they are all ready to do it again this year but with a longer 25 mile route taking about two hours to reach more spectators.

The tractor run was just one part of the festivities but over 40 tractors and other vehicles took part, and there was also a Santa meet and greet at local schools and nurseries, the popular Santa’s grotto with two Santas delivering gifts to youngsters, and snow after the Mayor promised some of the white stuff.

This year the tractor run and Christmas grotto will take place on Saturday, December 13 2025, meeting at Builth livestock market at 5pm.

Setting off from the livestock market it plans to travel to Cilmery, Garth, Beulah, Llanafan, Newbridge and then back to the cattle market where hot food and refreshments will be available.

Builth Wells’ Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond has donated some money from his mayor’s fund to give a prize for the best dressed tractor and the best fancy dress outfit.

This year’s event will be raising funds for Hear to Help, Builth Wells Christmas Lights, and Cancer Research UK (Builth Wells Committee).

Then in the Strand Hall, children and families will get the chance to enjoy meeting Santa in the grotto and the youngsters will each be given a gift which had been purchased, wrapped and labelled for different age groups by the Christmas elves.

The town council also arranged a special run with the sleigh and Santa around the schools and nurseries in the town for the children to see and meet and greet Santa.

For more details on the tractor run or to take part, contact Gwyn Davies on 07989 582799

The Builth Wells YFC tractor entry at last year's event

Another tractor which carried a snowman on its tour of the villages last year