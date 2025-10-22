There are events planned in most of the major towns over the next week or two.

Kington’s event will be held on the Recreation Ground on Saturday, October 25 with gates open at 5pm, the bonfire will be lit at about 6.30pm, and the fireworks start at about 7pm.

The 2025 display will be choreographed to music with a focus on low-noise fireworks.

That said, a display just wouldn’t be complete without the aerial shells and those do come with a bang.

Tickets, available at the gate, cash only, are £5 for adults £5 and £2 for children.

Food is being served at the cricket pavilion plus there will be a drinks stall and a sweet stall this year!

M and S are back with the wood fired pizza oven at The Burton Hotel & Cloud 9 carpark with pizza available from 4pm.

Some parking is available on site, Lady Hawkins car park will also be open.

In Norton, there will be fireworks display and bonfire on Sunday, November 2 at 6pm at Jack’s View, Norton.

There will also be fancy dress and best pumpkin competitions, a grand prize draw, hot food from the grill, beer and soft drinks, wicked witches brew.

Admission is £5 for adults, and free for under 16s.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council will be presenting a free firework display at Llandrindod Wells Football Ground on Lant Avenue on Friday November 7 from 5.45pm until 6.30pm.

Refreshments will be on sale and ear defenders are advisable.

The event is being run in partnership with Llandrindod Wells Football Club and Rugby Club.

The annual firework displays and bonfire in the Mid Wales and North Herefordshire area will kick off this weekend

Knighton Show and Carnival’s Firework event will also take place on Friday, November 7.

The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks will start at 7pm at the field behind the Old Benson’s Factory by kind permission of Roy Edwards and family.

There will be a make a guy competition with £15 for the first prize, £10 for second and £5 for third prize. Guys must be taken to CCF, Knighton by 11am on Friday, November 7.

Admission will be £6 for adults, £3 for primary and secondary school children and £20 for a family ticket for two adults and three children. Cash will be preferred.

There will also be a bar and a burger van and any proceeds from the event will go towards the funding of the 2026 Knighton Show and Carnival.

Presteigne’s firework event will be held on November 8 on Went's Meadow, Presteigne.

Sheep Music will be presenting the event, which will start with a lantern parade at the recycling centre at 6.15pm The bonfire and firework display will then take place at 6.45pm on Went’s Meadow.

There will also be live music, a bar and hot food. Admission is £5 cash only, and free for under 12’s.

There will also be a chance to make a lantern for the Presteigne Fireworks procession at a workshop with The Fetch Theatre at the Memorial Hall, Presteigne, at 6.30 until 8.30pm on Tuesday, November 4. Accompanied children over 9 years and adults are welcome. Booking essential as limited places available – please email info@sheep-music.co.uk to book your place.