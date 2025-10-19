The Royal Ballet’s La Fille Mal Gardee (12A) will be screened to a Builth Wells venue.

It will be shown at the Wyeside Arts Centre on Sunday, November 9 at 2pm.

Lise, the only daughter of Widow Simone, is in love with the young farmer Colas, but her mother has far more ambitious plans for her.

Simone hopes to marry her off to Alain, the son of the wealthy proprietor Thomas.

Desperate to marry Colas rather than Alain, Lise contrives to outwit her mother’s plans.

65 years after its premiere, The Royal Ballet presents Frederick Ashton’s La Fille mal gardée.

This affectionate portrayal of village life combines exuberant good humour and brilliantly inventive choreography in what is undoubtedly Ashton’s love letter to the English countryside.

La Fille mal gardée whisks the audience away into pastoral bliss with Ferdinand Hérold’s cheerful score and Osbert Lancaster’s colourful designs.

The ballet runs for 135 minutes with one 30 minute interval.

Tickets are £18 for adults and £17 for concessions

All tickets are subject to a 50p administration fee and they can be booked by visiting https://wyeside.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873673501

For more information visit https://www.wyeside.co.uk/satellite, call 01982 552 555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk