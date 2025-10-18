Tradition and talent of all ages shines at 73rd Llanwrtyd Eisteddfod

The 73rd Llanwrtyd Eisteddfod was held at Victoria Hall recently

The event was well attended as always with a high standard of competition maintained throughout the day.

The morning session, conducted by Mrs Gill Lloyd, former headteacher at Ysgol Dôlafon, saw the local children competing.

The cup, given by Dr Delyth Hurley, Cardiff, for the most outstanding competitor of the morning session was won by Bronwen Davies, Llanwrtyd.

Iori Hughes, Llanwrtyd, was the winner of the Foundation Phase Cup given by Mrs Alison Underhill, a former teacher at Ysgol Dôlafon.

Rhian Jones, Llanwrda, and Simon Fraser, Llangammarch, adjudicated the stage competitions during the morning session, with Wendy Chamberlain, Beulah, adjudicated the art, writing and handwriting competitions.

Young people from the wider catchment area competed in the afternoon session with Enfys Davies conducting, and the standard was extremely high. The adjudicators, Aled Wyn Davies and Karina Davies, Llanbrynmair, awarded the Charcroft Electronics Ltd Cup to Mari Fflur Thomas, Cardiff, for the most outstanding competitor of the afternoon session. Charcroft Electronics Ltd have been generous sponsors of the Eisteddfod over many years.

The presidents at this year’s Eisteddfod were Cannon Barry Pyke, Llanwrtyd, and Morfydd James, Llangadog. Both congratulated the committee members for their hard work and persistence in organising this annual event, thus ensuring that some of our old and best traditions are passed on to future generations.

Steve Mason conducted the evening session and Gwyn Jones, Llanafan, won both the Welsh Solo and the Hymn Tune Solo over 60 years. Swyn Thomas, Pencarreg, gained first prize in the Champion Recitation and David Mayberry won the Champion Solo. Swyn Thomas also won the Solo from a Musical.

Thanks go to Builth Wells Ladies Choir who were conducted by Ionwen Davies for supporting the Eisteddfod again this year and congratulations to them for winning the choir competition.

Iwan Thomas, Ciliau Aeron, was the winning bard who had written a poem entitled 'Roots’.

Iwan is an architect in Aberystwyth, a member of Côr Bois y Gilfach, and an active supporter of Theatr Felinfach. He is also Chairperson of the Tafarn y Vale Initiative in Felinfach. This is the fourth chair for Iwan to win - the second here in Llanwrtyd.

Congratulations also to Lorraine Voss, Llanwrtyd, who came second.

Special thanks go to Heather Davis, the accompanist for the morning session, and to Jonathan Morgan, the accompanist for the afternoon and evening sessions. In attendance was Cllr Martin Piggott, Llanwrtyd Town Mayor. Thanks also to County Cllr Peter James for providing mid-day lunches for the adjudicators and accompanist at the Drovers Rest, Llanwrtyd.

Towards the end of the Eisteddfod, chairman Hywel Davies thanked everyone who had contributed in any way towards the success of the event - the competitors; the sponsors; the conductors; the stewards; committee members and friends who served refreshments in the kitchen.

Next year’s Llanwrtyd Eisteddfod will be held on Saturday, September 26. For further details, please contact the secretary Susan Price on 01591 610 303.

Ionwen Davies, conductor of Builth Wells Ladies Choir, receiving the cup for winning the choir competition, from Hywel Davies, Chairman of Llanwrtyd Eisteddfod. Image by Elin Mabbutt

Gwyn Jones, David Mayberry and David Jones. Image by Elin Mabbutt