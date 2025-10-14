Supporters who attended a Mid Wales charity coffee morning have done well raising over £1,300.

Penybont Community Centre near Llandrindod Wells hosted a Macmillan Biggest Coffee Morning event recently.

The organisers have thanked everyone who went along to the social event.

They said: “Together, we raised a fantastic £1,300.01 for Macmillan Cancer Support! and it’s all thanks to the incredible generosity of our community.

“The funds raised have now been banked, and every penny will go towards helping people living with cancer.”

Donations from thousands of coffee mornings, big and small, help raise vital funds to support the almost 3.5 million people in the UK living with cancer, from the moment they are diagnosed, throughout treatment and beyond.