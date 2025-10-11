It will be screened at The Old Picture House Ltd on Saturday, October 25 at 7.30pm.

The story of the wild school boy Rich Jenkins, son of a boozy miner and an English teacher who recognised his talent, Philip Burton.

A moving, untold story of how Rich Jenkins became Richard Burton, the biggest star Wales has ever produced.

Mr Burton is a 2025 British biographical drama film about the early life of Welsh actor Richard Burton. It is directed by Marc Evans, written by Tom Bullough and Josh Hyams, and stars Harry Lawtey as Burton, alongside Toby Jones and Lesley Manville



Certified as suitable for those aged 12 and above, the film is described as a drama and biopic with a Welsh connection

Tickets are £6.50 and they are available by calling 07855 254590