Severn Valley Railway to deliver frightful journeys this Halloween

Two Halloween-themed services will be returning to the Severn Valley Railway (SVR) this Halloween season, promising a series of atmospheric journeys filled with seasonal scares and entertainment.

Running on Thursday, October 30, Friday 31 and Saturday, November 1, the Ghost and Scream Train experiences will begin and end at the SVR’s Kidderminster Town station.

Once on board, passengers will travel through a series of haunted stations on the line to Arley, which will be transformed into ‘the home of the living dead’, with hordes of spooky characters haunting the platforms.

The Ghost Train arrives at Arley Station. Photo: Harry Bradley

Staff at the heritage railway say the event has become a much-anticipated fixture in the calendar, drawing visitors from across the region for an immersive Halloween experience.

“The Ghost and Scream Trains are among our most distinctive events of the year,” said Lewis Maddox, the SVR’s visitor engagement manager.

“They bring together theatrical performance, lighting, and sound effects to create a uniquely eerie atmosphere on board the train and along the line.

Ghouls haunting Arley Station. Photo: Lucy Clarke

"The response from visitors is always fantastic, and it’s wonderful to see so many people returning year after year to be thoroughly terrified!”

The Ghost Train experience offers family-friendly thrills, while the Scream Train is designed exclusively for adults aged 18 and over.

Tickets must be booked in advance, and organisers are advising that availability is now limited. Further details and booking information are available at svr.co.uk