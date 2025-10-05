This show goes to every length to capture the raw funk, soul & disco dynamics of music of Nile Rodgers & Chic and bring it to life on stage with a full 90-minute stage show.

It will be at the Albert Hall in Llandrindod Wells on Saturday, October 25 at 8pm.

This energy-packed experience comes complete with dazzling sequins, stylish outfits, engaging crowd interactions, and all the signature elements that make the Good Times experience unforgettable for fans.

It is this attention to detail that makes Good Times the most authentic tribute band on the circuit today.

The setlist is a celebration of timeless classics, featuring hits like “Good Times,” “Le Freak,” and “Everybody Dance,” alongside iconic productions for Sister Sledge, Diana Ross, David Bowie, Daft Punk, and many more!

Good Times will have you on the dance floor all night long.

Good Times is not affiliated or endorsed by Nile Rodgers & Chic

Tickets online or over the phone are £20 while tickets on the door are £20.50.

Audience members will be able to sit where they like as there is unreserved seating

Book Online with TicketSource at www.ticketsource.co.uk/TheAlbertHallLW or call 0300 102 4255.