The film Flow will be shown at a Knighton venue later in October
Flow, by Gints Zilbalodis (Away), follows a brave cat and companions navigating a flooded world, blending adventure with themes of resilience, friendship, and environmental fragility.
The unclassified adventure, animation and family film will be on at Knighton Community Centre on October 24 at 7.30pm
Tickets are £6 and they can be booked by calling 07964 023841